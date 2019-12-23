The man who died in a crash Saturday after fleeing from an earlier hit-and-run has been identified as Alfredo Palacio of Colorado Springs, according to police.

Palacio, 37, was not wearing a seat belt and is suspected to have been drunk when he crashed his Ford Mustang at about 2:45 a.m. in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.

Police were initially called by a man driving south on South Circle Drive who reported his Nissan Murano was sideswiped and that the other driver had fled.

The driver sped away before running off the left side of the exit to Hancock Expressway and striking a light pole. The car flipped and landed on its roof, the investigation revealed.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured, but Palacio died on the scene of the subsequent accident, marking the 42nd traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 48 traffic-related deaths in the city.