motorcycle fatal 070219
Caption +

Crash scene photo courtesy KKTV.
Show MoreShow Less

The man who died in a motorcycle crash last week has been identified as Matthew Headley of Colorado Springs, police said in a news release.

11-year-old ID'd as minibike driver killed in Colorado Springs crash

Headley, 28, wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed late Tuesday into a curb along southbound Tutt Boulevard. He was ejected from his Harley-Davidson and landed on the right side of the road, just south of Alderney Way, police said.

Alcohol and high speeds are believed to be factors in the crash and no other vehicles were involved, police said. This is the 22nd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the fourth in which a motorcyclist has died.

Motorcyclist becomes third Colorado Springs traffic fatality in past week

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments