The man who died in a motorcycle crash last week has been identified as Matthew Headley of Colorado Springs, police said in a news release.
Headley, 28, wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed late Tuesday into a curb along southbound Tutt Boulevard. He was ejected from his Harley-Davidson and landed on the right side of the road, just south of Alderney Way, police said.
Alcohol and high speeds are believed to be factors in the crash and no other vehicles were involved, police said. This is the 22nd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the fourth in which a motorcyclist has died.