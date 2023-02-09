A Colorado Springs resident has been identified in the fatal Feb. 5 car crash that took place near Academy and Palmer Park boulevards as 18-year-old Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby, according to a press release from Colorado Springs police.

On Feb. 5, a car was struck while heading north on Academy Blvd, by a vehicle heading east on Palmer Park Blvd. Toby was ejected from his vehicle and was later pronounced dead following treatment at a nearby hospital, the press release read.

Multiple people involved in the crash sustained treatable injuries. Toby was the only fatality. The initial investigation and autopsy ruled-out alcohol or drugs to be factors in the crash, police said.

According to the department, this is the second traffic fatality of 2023. At this time last year, there were two recorded traffic fatalities. Colorado Springs set an all-time high for automotive deaths last year.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.