A man killed last week in a drive-by shooting at Memorial Park was identified Wednesday by Colorado Springs police.

Robert Collins, 30, was killed when a person in a passing vehicle fired into the crowd at a vigil attended by about 50 people in Memorial Park Friday night for a woman who had recently died. Police have said they don't believe the killing was connected to the the woman for whom the memorial was being held, but have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting in one of the most popular parks in Colorado Springs.

No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.

Two other men were hit and injured; both remain in the hospital.

Collins' death is the 19th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were six.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call 719-634-7867.

Click here for more local crime and public safety news.

RELATED: