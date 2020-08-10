A Colorado Springs man was identified as the victim in an Aug. 1 homicide on the city's northeast side, police said Monday.
Daniel Ritchie Jr., 31, was killed in a shooting at the Vineyard of Colorado Springs apartments in the 4300 block of Mire Linda Point, police said in a statement.
"He was the kindest, gentlest soul. He's not the one to go starting fights," said Ritchie's friend who declined to give his name.
According to an online obituary, Ritchie was a husband and father to two daughters, 11 and 8.
He was born in Michigan and attended Nah Tah Wahsh Public School Academy, an Indian K-12 school, before receiving his associate degree from Fayetteville Technical College and his bachelor's degree from Park University, his obituary stated. He was studying at SANS Cyber Workforce Academy to receive his master's degree when he was killed.
He joined the Army in 2007 after he graduated high school and served in Afghanistan, according to his online obituary.
Ritchie enjoyed hiking, traveling in his camper and watching the Green Bay Packers, his obituary stated.
Officers responded to reports of an assault and a shooting at about 8 a.m. and found Ritchie deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. A second male victim, whose identity was not released, was wounded in the shooting, police said.
Police have not released details about arrests, but said all individuals involved in the shooting are accounted for.
Ritchie's death marks the 23rd homicide in Colorado Springs this year, police said. At this time last year, the city reported 14 homicides.
The Gazette's Olivia Prentzel contributed to this article.