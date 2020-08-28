The pilot who died in a plane crash Wednesday while apparently trying to land at Meadow Lake Airport in Falcon was a 46-year-old Colorado Springs man, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
John O'Dell crashed in a single-engine Cessna T210 Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on McCandlish Road between Garrett Road and Falcon Highway. The plane caught fire soon after, authorities say.
O'Dell was the only person aboard. He had a hangar at Meadow Lake, and had taken off from Colorado Springs Airport, said Meadow Lake Airport Manager Dave Elliott.
According to Elliot, no distress calls were received before the crash.
Witnesses said the pilot appeared to be attempting to land when the plane flipped over and came to rest upside down, according to the Sheriff's Office.
O'Dell was dead inside the plane when emergency crews arrived, authorities said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.