A Colorado Springs man killed his estranged wife after disputes over money caused him to be "stressed," according to an affidavit.

David Edwards Mitchell, 51, is accused of shooting and killing his wife before driving her body to the El Paso County jail and turning himself in.

Mitchell's wife's name is redacted from the arrest affidavit, but the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed her identity as Melody Horton, 44, in a press release Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, Mitchell said issues with his estranged wife began a year and a half ago when he lost his job. Horton was upset with him for being unable to pay child support for the four children they had together, which "caused David (Mitchell) a significant amount of stress," the affidavit said.

Mitchell told police things worsened when he gave Horton $1,500 to go to a trucking school, but instead of going she pocketed the money, according to the affidavit.

"That upset David (Mitchell) because that was a lot of money to him," the affidavit states. "David decided he was going to kill (Horton) due to the stress she was placing on him."

On June 23, the day before the incident, Mitchell allegedly made the decision to kill his estranged wife by telling her he was going to pick her up to make a payment on their phone plan together. Instead, Mitchell planned to drive them to a remote area to kill her and then himself, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell on the day of the incident changed his plan, the affidavit states, and instead decided to drive the two of them to the El Paso County jail to "ensure that their bodies would be found."

On June 24 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Mitchell picked up Horton and drove her "about 100 yards" before shooting her four to five times, killing her instantly, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell then drove to the jail where he told detectives he was still planning on killing himself, but upon arriving he "could not muster the courage to shoot himself."

Instead, Mitchell walked inside and informed deputies he had killed his wife.

Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and remains in the jail. He faces the possibility of life in prison.

Mitchell will make his first court appearance next Wednesday.