A Colorado Springs man who fatally shot a dog as it played fetch with its owner in a southeast side park in 2015 was sentenced to prison Monday.
Gary Lynell Williams admitted that he committed the previously unsolved dog shooting as he was being interrogated on suspicion of two armed robberies, prosecutors said. He was charged in all three cases.
Williams, 26, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison under a plea bargain that resolved all charges against him.
In describing the dog’s shooting, prosecutor Amy Foley credited police Detective Cristen O’Connor with cracking the case a week before a deadline would have made it impossible to file charges.
Although ballistics evidence pointed at Williams, police didn’t have enough evidence to obtain charges. But O’Connor didn’t give up. After Williams was arrested in the robberies, she asked to interrogate him and obtained a confession shortly before the statute of limitations ran out.
The dog, an Australian shepherd named Sydney, was playing catch with its owner at Penstemon Park, 1375 Jetwing Circle, on Jan. 5, 2015, when it was shot. Authorities say the dog had a ball in its mouth and ran toward Williams, who pulled a handgun and fired a single round.
The dog then turned around and ran back toward its owner, but Williams continued firing, hitting the dog once, causing a fatal wound in its spleen. During a guilty plea that averted a trial earlier this month, the owner called the animal part of her family and said she had been robbed of coming home to her pet, her favorite part of the day.
Dogs are supposed to be on leashes in most areas in public parks, but Foley said a leash law violation doesn’t constitute cause to shoot an animal, and the dog wasn’t posing a threat. Defense attorney Will Cook said Williams fears dogs and was walking in the dark when he made an ill-fated decision.
Both armed robberies to which he pleaded guilty were muggings of women, authorities said. No injuries were reported.