An El Paso County judge has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years in prison in the November shooting death of his father.
Edwin Jay Morales pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter in the death of Edwin Morales Jr. The defendant was initially charged with first-degree murder, which prosecutors agreed to dismiss under terms of a plea bargain, court records show.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Robert Lowrey imposed the defendant’s penalty at a sentencing hearing on Monday.
The shooting happened Nov. 14 inside an apartment at Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road. Colorado Springs police didn't release details.
Under state law, manslaughter applies when someone recklessly causes someone's death, as opposed to intentionally killing someone after deliberation, which is the standard for first-degree murder.
First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without parole.