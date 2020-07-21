Edwin Jay Morales

Edwin Jay Morales. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department.

An El Paso County judge has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years in prison in the November shooting death of his father.

Edwin Jay Morales pleaded guilty in May to  manslaughter in the death of Edwin Morales Jr. The defendant was initially charged with first-degree murder, which prosecutors agreed to dismiss under terms of a plea bargain, court records show.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Robert Lowrey imposed the defendant’s penalty at a sentencing hearing on Monday.

The shooting happened Nov. 14 inside an apartment at Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road. Colorado Springs police didn't release details.

Under state law, manslaughter applies when someone recklessly causes someone's death, as opposed to intentionally killing someone after deliberation, which is the standard for first-degree murder.

First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without parole. 

Trial date set for Colorado Springs day care owner accused of hiding 26 toddlers in basement
Colorado Springs police release body cam footage of fatal altercation with man in Broadmoor community
Gannon Stauch case: Judge orders competency hearing in boy's killing; long delay likely

Tags

Load comments