More than a year after a judge declared a mistrial because a jury forewoman tipped her boyfriend to an imminent guilty verdict via text message, a different panel reached the same conclusion — convicting a Colorado Springs man of attempted murder.

Simon Peter Escamilla, 28, was found guilty Friday of stalking a woman through the Knob Hill neighborhood in a stolen pickup and shooting her in the face after she pulled in front of her house. The Feb. 19, 2018, attack came moments after she had witnessed him shooting at another person outside a 7-Eleven across from the U.S. Olympic Training Center, authorities say.

“It has always been in the back of my mind that it wasn’t over — that I did not get closure,” said Jannell Kilgore, who underwent several surgeries after a bullet ripped through her jaw, tongue and teeth in the February 2018 attack.

Prosecutors said the woman was barely able to use her cellphone to summon help amid her profuse bleeding that day — an action that saved her life.

“Now I know he’ll pay for what he did,” Kilgore added.

A nine-woman, three-man jury handed up guilty verdicts on all counts, capping a four-day retrial after roughly three hours of deliberation.

Escamilla, a three-time felon, faces up to 96 years in prison under Colorado’s enhanced sentencing for habitual criminals. Prosecutors must prove elements of his criminal history at a hearing set for March 11. If they do, a sentencing is likely to be held at a later date.

This time, a judge took no chances in allowing the jury access to their phones.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Lin Billings Vela ordered that the jurors surrender all electronic devices before debating the case, and sternly warned prosecutors to “double check” that a computer used to review exhibits in the jury room didn't have online capability.

“If it does, then it does not go back there with them,” Billings Vela said.

Escamilla’s first trial was scrapped in October 2018 when it emerged that the jury forewoman had sent dozens of text messages to her boyfriend as he sat in the gallery viewing the trial. One such message mocked a defense attorney as “McGrumpy” and another offered a preview of the verdict before it was delivered to the judge, saying, “We’re about to convict him.”

In calling the mistrial, then-Judge Theresa Cisneros said the frequency of the messages — many sent while the trial was in progress — raised questions about whether the forewoman was focusing on the evidence.

Cisneros, who retired in January 2019, also ruled that the woman and her boyfriend were evasive during questioning, making it hard to know if they were honest about the extent of their communications.

The decision left Kilgore in tears, and it introduced a lengthy delay before Escamilla was again brought before a jury. In the 15 months between the first and second trials, Escamilla fired his public defenders and sought to represent himself, before he was appointed a new attorney.

During closing arguments on Friday, prosecutors Amy Foley and Shelby Crow recounted allegations that, after Kilgore witnessed Escamilla fire shots at a man outside 7-Eleven, 525 N. Union Blvd., Escamilla got in a stolen gray truck, followed her car seven blocks to her home on Iowa Street, and shot her at point-blank range as she sat in the driver’s seat.

Escamilla’s attorney, Bill Griffin, said police arrested the wrong man, citing the victim’s recollection that the shooter was black and driving a red pickup, among the discrepancies that prosecutors attributed to the trauma of the attack.

Billings Vela said many judges have since begun ordering that juries surrender phones while debating verdicts, though it wasn’t immediately clear how widespread the practice has become. Prior to the earlier mistrial, it was common for judges to allow jurors access to their phones, albeit under strict orders that they not use them for research or to communicate about the case.

After the mistrial, prosecutors indicated they intended to seek contempt charges against the forewoman and possibly her boyfriend, but it’s unknown if that happened.

As Escamilla was led away in handcuffs, no one wept harder in court than Kilgore, a former drug addict and born-again Christian who expressed sympathy for her attacker, who had been drinking and using methamphetamine on the night of the shooting.

“I feel really bad for him because he’s really young, and in one simple mistake, he finished his life.

“That’s what drugs and alcohol do — they steal your soul.”

She later sobbed on a courthouse bench, "I wish I could have gone a different way home."