A jury on Tuesday found Dane Kallungi guilty of killing his wife, Jepsy Kallungi, in 2019 and hiding her body.

After about 7 hours of deliberation the jury found Kallungi guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with a human body.

Jepsy Kallungi went missing in March 2019, and has not been heard from since. The prosecution alleged throughout the trial that Dane Kallungi strangled and killed her, then hid her body in Teller County.

Jepsy Kallungi's body was never found.

Per Colorado law, Kallungi will be given a sentence of life in prison for being found guilty of first-degree murder.