A Colorado Springs man was found dead in Pueblo County Friday and investigators are considering his death suspicious.
The man has been identified as Barney Jenkins, 47, and was found in the 5500 block of Overton Road about 4:30 p.m.
No other details about how Jenkins died have been released as Colorado Springs police and El Paso County sheriffs are assisting Pueblo County sheriffs in this investigation.
If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, Colorado Springs Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).