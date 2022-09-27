A Colorado Springs man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and another person last week told investigators that his mother's "constant verbal abuse" caused him to snap, according to an arrest affidavit.

Arrest records show that Cody Parker, 31, fatally stabbed his mother, 68-year-old Deborah Parker-Lykins, and a 79-year-old man in their northwest Colorado Springs home Thursday before calling 911 at 7:20 p.m. and requesting a "clean up crew." The Gazette is not publishing the name of the man until an official identification is released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

When officers arrived to the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive, the affidavit said, they could "hear screaming from inside the residence" and found Parker with a knife in his hand and his mother and a man suffering from "multiple apparent edged weapon" wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where Parker-Lykins was pronounced dead. The second victim died of his injuries Monday, police said.

In the aftermath of the stabbings, Parker reportedly made repeated "unsolicited" confessions to the killings while officers were on scene. Later, during questioning, Parker talked of an "ongoing history of verbal and physical disturbances" with his parents, particularly with his mother.

During the interview, Parker reportedly told police that he and his brother, Daniel Lykins, lived with their parents in the same house and that on Thursday, Parker-Lykins started an argument because Parker had been in the bathroom for a long time.

Parker said he told his mother that her verbal abuse was taking a toll on him, arrest records show. Because she watched investigative shows on television, Parker warned her, she should know that people with mental health issues "are prone to becoming violent."

The 79-year-old victim became involved when he threw a piece of tubing "used for guinea pigs" at Parker as the argument escalated, the affidavit said. Parker then retrieved a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing his mother and the man , though he told police he did not remember the order in which he attacked them.

Parker's brother reportedly witnessed the attack and was "screaming for Cody to stop," records show. In the affidavit, the responding officer said Parker had an injury to his right hand sustained during the attack and had also purposely cut himself with the knife after the attack.

The fatal stabbings are the 35th and 36th homicide investigations in Colorado Springs in 2022, compared with 25 at this point last year, police said.

Parker was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault. Officials on Monday said Parker would also face charges in connection with the second death .

Parker's first appearance in court is set for Friday. He is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $500,000 bond, online records show.