Douglas County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a Colorado Springs man during an Aug. 31 traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Paul Askins, 61, pointed a pistol at deputies as he emerged from a vehicle, a Sheriff’s Office news release says.

The release gives this account:

At 4:41 p.m., two deputies stopped a vehicle that made an unsafe turn in front of them on U.S. 85 just north of Delva Road. Four people were in the vehicle.

The driver had a protection order filed against her by a man who matched the description of one of the passengers. But the passenger refused to give deputies his legal name.

Deputies eventually asked him to step out of the vehicle, and he got out holding a pistol pointed at deputies. They shot him multiple times.

The passenger later was identified as Askins, who had a listed address in Colorado Springs.

At the time of the shooting, Askins had two El Paso County warrants, for suspicion of second-degree burglary and failing to appear.

