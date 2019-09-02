Colorado Springs resident Skylar McGaw, 30, is facing charges of aggravated robbery and domestic violence-related harassment after altercations with a woman in his apartment and a neighbor Sunday night.
In responding to a disturbance call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Skyview Lane, Colorado Springs police found McGaw barricaded in his apartment and refusing to come out.
Negotiations and assistance from McGaw’s family led the suspect to leave the apartment peacefully, police said.
McGaw allegedly was involved in a domestic violence dispute with a female in his apartment, which resulted in a neighbor getting involved, police said.
McGaw allegedly pointed a gun at the neighbor and took cigarettes from him, according to police.
McGaw is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, jail records show.