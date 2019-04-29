Daniel Garcia, accused of trying to persuade a 16-year-old girl to have sex, has been arrested on suspicion of four child prostitution crimes and one count of obscenity, an arrest affidavit shows.
Police set up a fake Facebook account pretending to be a 16-year-old girl looking for a job. Garcia, 26, allegedly offered to pay her $120 for sex, the affidavit says.
Air Force Academy instructor sent explicit messages to police officer posing as teen girl, affidavit says
Police said Garcia sent three lewd photos of himself to the fictitious profile on Facebook and then texted more photos to the girl, one a full body shot in a mirror with the tattoo "In God's Hands" on his chest. He tried to persuade the fake girl to meet him at a hotel near the Colorado Springs Airport, officers said.
"Don't get me arrested," read one text message he allegedly sent when the "girl" told him her age.
Garcia is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.