Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.