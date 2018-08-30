A 54-year-old Colorado Springs man injured in a head-on crash last week died Wednesday, police said.
Patrick B. Drake’s death is the 34th traffic fatality this year in the city. Last year, when there were a record 39 deaths on Colorado Springs roads, there were 24 traffic fatalities at this time.
According to the police report, Drake was driving a Dodge Ram pickup west on East Woodmen Road about 2:50 p.m. Aug. 24 when his vehicle crossed over the median and struck an eastbound Toyota Tacoma pickup at Test Drive. Drake was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries, police said.
Police said no charges are expected. Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors as the cause of this crash.