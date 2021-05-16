A Colorado Springs man died Saturday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 25 on the city's north side, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was southbound in the left lane on I-25 about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, between the exits for InterQuest and Briargate parkways, when he braked suddenly and lost control of his motorcycle, the State Patrol said.
The motorcycle veered into the center median, continued for two-tenths of a mile and then flipped over, which ejected the rider.
CPR was performed on the rider, who was unresponsive; he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, the State Patrol said.
The man was alone on his motorcycle, according to the State Patrol; it was unknown if he was wearing a helmet.
Aggressive driving is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash, the State Patrol said.
The left lane of southbound I-25 was closed for about two hours Saturday during the State Patrol's investigation.