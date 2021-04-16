A Colorado Springs man who was seriously injured in a two-car collision in late March died 10 days later, according to a Friday news release.
James Barcus, 89, succumbed to his injuries at a Colorado Springs hospital on April 8, police officials said. Barcus was hospitalized on March 29 after his vehicle was involved in a crash with a van at the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and East Monroe Street.
Investigators determined that at about 1:30 p.m. on March 29, Barcus was attempting to turn onto northbound North Nevada Avenue from eastbound Monroe Street when his car was hit by a southbound Honda van.
Medical personnel treated Barcus at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital, police said.
“Neither the driver of the van nor the passenger in Mr. Barcus’ vehicle were injured,” the release stated.
Police said that excessive speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, and that they did not expect to file charges against the driver of the van.
Barcus’ death is the 9th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs in 2021 compared to five traffic deaths at this time last year, police said.