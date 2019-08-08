A 50-year-old Colorado Springs man died Saturday of suspected cardiac complications while competing in the Spartan Snowmass races.
Kenneth Crochet allegedly “went down” due to the suspected cardiac issue around 1 p.m. at the obstacle course racing event in Snowmass, Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Michael Buglione said Thursday.
Spartan Race spokesperson Jonathan Fine said the Snowmass event’s licensed medical team responded to the incident according to protocol. He could not provide any additional details of what happened to protect the privacy of Crochet and his family.
Buglione said Spartan Race medical staff brought Crochet from the race course to an ambulance, which transported him to Aspen Valley Hospital. Crochet was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m. Saturday, Buglione said.