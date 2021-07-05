Gazette police lights

A Colorado Springs man died last week after his motorcycle collided with a commercial-sized truck that was towing a piece of machinery on the city's southwest side.

Police on Monday identified the man as 33-year-old Paul Bilardo, according to a news release.

At about 10 a.m. Thursday, Bilardo was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Brookside Street at a high rate of speed when he ran into the truck, which was turning south onto Dorchester Drive from westbound Brookside, a preliminary police investigation shows. 

Bilardo was treated for injuries on the scene, then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release said. The El Paso County Coroner's office completed an autopsy the next day.

No other injuries were reported.

Bilardo wasn't wearing a helmet and impairment isn't believed to have been a factor in the incident, said police, who continue to investigate.

Bilardo's death is the 21st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

