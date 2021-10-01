A man convicted of the murder of two college students first pointed a finger at his partner, who’s currently on trial for allegedly helping to plot their deaths, evidence presented in court Friday showed.

During an interview with a Colorado Springs homicide detective, Nashid Rivers, sentenced to life in prison in May for the 2018 murders of Serena Garcia and Marcus Denton, tried to blame his friend Marquis Hazard for pulling the trigger.

Hazard, accused driver and cover-up man in the killings, is on trial for murder on charges he helped to plan and conceal the killings.

After his sentence was read in May, Rivers launched into a profane tirade against the court, shouting for district judge Frances Johnson to “max me … out.”

The night of the murders, however, he had a different story.

“Everything was good,” Rivers told homicide detective Mike Lee in an interview room shortly after the murders. “Then he just started acting weird.”

In a video of the interview played in court Friday, Rivers recounted the events of the day he took Denton, 20, and Garcia, 21, out to a secluded area in southwestern Colorado Springs to “smoke weed.”

The day started on a trip to Denver, where Rivers alleged Denton was headed to sell drugs. On their way there, he told the police, the car broke down in the snow, and Denton called Garcia for a ride.

The trio then ran several errands, heading to a Falcon Walmart, where Rivers was spotted on surveillance cameras carrying a gun, and stopping by Rivers’ home to pick up marijuana. From there, Rivers said, they turned to Bergamo Way, where they planned to smoke in Garcia’s car.

Hazard arrived at the cul-de-sac after the trio did, Rivers told police, and hopped in the back seat behind Denton. At first, Rivers said, everything seemed fine, but soon Hazard started behaving strangely, refusing to return a bag of marijuana Denton had shown him and verbally abusing Rivers.

Rivers claimed Hazard pulled a pistol from the seat next to him and shot Denton in the head before turning the gun on Garcia. Rivers told Lee he then was forced to help Hazard use a Molotov cocktail to set fire to the bodies, and the car.

Rivers claimed Hazard threatened him. Rivers said he begged for his life, telling Hazard he wouldn’t tell anyone as long as he didn’t kill him. He told police that before leaving, Hazard robbed Denton and Garcia, bagged Rivers’ blood-stained clothes, and gave him the gun.

“It was cold-blooded,” Rivers told Lee. “I didn’t do nothing wrong, I just had the wrong friend.”

Hazard, who was in court on Friday, shook his head as Rivers’ interview was played.

Although there were many inconsistencies in Rivers’ statement, Lee testified, some of the things, like the fact that Rivers had the gun before and after the killings, were true.

He also said it was true that Hazard had taken Rivers’ clothes in a bag and tossed them in the trash.

Rivers was sent to the Colorado Mental Health institute in Pueblo after his post-sentencing ravings, delaying Hazard's prosecution.

Hazard is due back in court Tuesday morning amid a trial that's expected to last up to two more weeks.