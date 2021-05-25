A Colorado Springs man known as “Devious” is set to receive a life sentence in prison after a jury this week convicted him of first-degree murder and nine other counts in a 2018 shooting that killed a woman and partially blinded her boyfriend.
Some of the convictions handed up against William Camacho Jr., 37, related to an escape attempt days after the deadly shooting in which he briefly stole a Colorado State Patrol car only to crash it, leading to his recapture. The jury acquitted him of a sole count, rejecting an attempted murder charge alleging he tried to kill a trooper.
The panel handed up its verdicts Monday after eight hours of deliberation, capping a seven-day trial. Fourth Judicial District Judge Eric Bentley is expected to impose Camacho’s mandatory life sentence June 8. He will not be eligible for parole.
“The family members of the victims are thrilled with the verdict,” said prosecutor Amy Foley, who obtained the convictions alongside lead prosecutor Anne Francis. “They waited three long years, but they finally got justice.”
Attorneys for Camacho, public defenders Amelia Blyth and Max Shapiro, sought to persuade the jury that Camacho acted in self-defense when he opened fire with a .40-caliber pistol on a sport-utility vehicle with three people inside, killing Brandy Preciado with six shots and blinding Juan Banda-Dozal in one eye and wounding him in nine other places. The shooting occurred April 22, 2018, at the Canyon Ridge Manufactured Homes, 5150 Airport Road.
Prosecutors acknowledged that Banda-Dozal had a gun in his lap but say there was no evidence that he threatened to use it.
A woman who escaped being wounded in the shooting told police that Camacho grew angry when Banda-Dozal refused his request to help him burglarize a home in the same neighborhood where Banda-Dozal’s mother lived and where his daughter was staying.
That woman, Marika Medina, told authorities the four were acquaintances and that Camacho’s “mind (was) blown” from black-tar heroin.
The jury acquitted Camacho of one count of attempted murder of a police officer, rejecting the allegation that, several days after the deadly shooting, he also fired several shots from a moving vehicle at a Colorado State Patrol trooper stopped with a motorist on the side of Interstate 25.
An off-duty Pueblo police officer was behind Camacho’s vehicle at the time of the shooting and reported seeing the muzzle flash from the car ahead when he called 911 to alert authorities, prosecutors said during open statements.
Members of the jury did not tell prosecutors why they felt evidence was insufficient, Foley said. But she argued the panel could have concluded Camacho fired the shots and still opted for acquittal, if they found he didn’t intend to kill the deputy, a key part of the charge filed against him.
In a chase that followed the Pueblo officer’s 911 call, Camacho sped into rural Pueblo County, where he was arrested after crashing his car. While in the back of a Colorado State Patrol car, Camacho slipped his handcuffs from his back to his front before shimmying through a window in a plastic divider between the car’s front and rear passenger compartments, authorities said.
Then, with his hands still cuffed, he took off through a crowd of officers and drove away until crashing again, leading to his recapture.