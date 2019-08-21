A Colorado Springs man who confessed to killing his own dog will be charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, reports the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
Animal law enforcement officers started an investigation July 28 after receiving video evidence from a neighbor.
Rowland Trevino, 22, is accused of killing his dog Koy and burying him in the backyard, the agency said.
A necropsy of the dog showed signs of strangulation and a severed throat, the HSPPR said in a news release.
Two more dogs, Diamond and Rex, were rescued from Trevino's property and are available for adoption, the Humane Society said.