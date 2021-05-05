A multi-agency task force dedicated to wiping out child pornography has made its third arrest of the past week, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Michael Hyatt, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday and is accused of sexual exploitation of a child, police said.
The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children task force, comprised of local detectives, sheriff’s deputies and federal agents, executed a search warrant at about 11 a.m. at a residence in the 1900 block of N. Academy Blvd., officials said. Officers found enough evidence to arrest Hyatt and take him to the El Paso County Jail, where he is being held without bail.
The task force arrested Christopher Austin Sanchez, 23, and David Earl Russell, 55, in separate cases last week. Both men face felony charges related to child pornography.