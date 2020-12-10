handcuffs.jpg

A Colorado Springs man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of possessing child pornography, according to a police report.

Eeann Cummings, 26, faces a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child, the report stated.

Acting on a search warrant, Colorado Springs detectives and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents searched a home in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive in southeast Colorado Springs and found enough evidence to take Cummings into custody, police said.

Sexual exploitation of a child is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to six years in prison, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s website.

