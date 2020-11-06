Police handcuffs on the table
A Colorado Springs man was arrested on suspicion of pimping Thursday, police said.

Colorado Springs police contacted an 18-year-old woman who was a known victim of Human Trafficking and Minor Sexual Servitude in a case that started in July, police said.

When police contact her at around 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive they found 27-year-old William Roberson with her along with evidence that he had been pimping her, which is a Class 3 felony, police said.

Roberson was arrested and booked into the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.

