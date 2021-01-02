A Colorado Springs man was arrested Friday afternoon after going on a one-man arson spree, setting nine fires with a large torch lighter, police said.
Officers responded to a 4:15 p.m. call about a male lighting fires in the 1000 block of South Tejon Street, according to police. The suspect allegedly lit fires in the front and rear of the building before heading west on Mill Street, where he set fire to dried foliage near an alley.
The suspect then went north, lighting more fires as he went, before an officer caught him setting a fire outside an occupied business in the 800 block of Sierra Madre Street, police said.
James Guffey was arrested after admitting lighting the fires, according to police.
Police did not comment on the extent of the damage, but said it was limited by the recent snow and a rapid response by police and fire departments.