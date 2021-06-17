The ex-husband of a woman who went missing two years ago is in custody in a New Mexico jail on an allegation of murder.
Bernalillo County jail records show Dane Kallungi, 38, was booked into the Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The Colorado Springs Police Department launched an investigation into Jepsy Amaga Kallungi's disappearance on April 4, 2019, about two weeks after Jepsy’s mother, Margie Amaga, said she last spoke to her daughter, The Gazette previously reported.
Colorado court records show Dane Kallungi was detained Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant issued by the Colorado Springs Police Department on June 1.
Court records allege the crime was committed March 20, 2019 — the same day Amaga said her daughter vanished.
Colorado Springs Police confirmed with The Gazette that Kallungi’s arrest was in connection with his ex-wife’s disappearance.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that Dane and Jepsy's divorce was finalized in January 2019.