A 57-year-old Colorado Springs man was arrested Friday on suspicion of distributing child pornography, according to a police report.
Matthew John Horton faces a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child, the report stated.
Colorado Springs detectives and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents searched a home in the 6000 block of Soaring Drive in northeast Colorado Springs on Thursday, police said. They found enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Horton, who was arrested the next day and is being held without bail.
Making or distributing child pornography is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s website.