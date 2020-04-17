Colorado Springs police arrested a 49-year-old man this week on suspicion of being a woman's pimp.
Arthur Gray was booked into El Paso County jail on suspicion of human trafficking and pimping, both felonies, records show.
After officers contacted the woman in the 2000 block of Grafton Drive, detectives obtained a warrant to search Gray's car and home. He admitted to police that he drove the woman to "dates" and collected money afterward, police said.
Online jail records show that Gray pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance in 2011 and to second-degree assault in 2010. Both were felonies.
He is being held without bond.