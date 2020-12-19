A Colorado Springs man was arrested Saturday in connection with an assault that left a 63-year-old man with multiple fractures, according to a police report.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, 39, faces several felony charges, police said.
About 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an emergency call about a man beating another man with a cane near Marion Drive and North Academy Boulevard. When bystanders confronted the alleged assailant, he threatened them with the cane before running away. Police caught Fitzpatrick nearby.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after the attack, which police believe was random.
Fitzpatrick has an extensive arrest record for multiple offenses, including trespassing, indecent exposure and criminal mischief, court records show.