A Colorado Springs man was arrested Friday after being shot in the head during a domestic violence incident, according to a written statement from police.
Morgan Chess, 30, is suspected of attacking his wife before he was shot and could face a felony assault charge, police said.
Officers responded to a 2:10 p.m. 911 call from a man who claimed to have been shot in the head by his wife. When police arrived at a residence in the 5000 block of Ridenour Drive, they found Chess suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound to head, officials said.
Paramedics transported Chess to a nearby hospital and officers took his wife to the Police Operations Center for questioning.
Chess’ wife told police that he strangled her and threatened to kill her. Fearing for her life, she freed herself from Chess, grabbed a pistol, and shot him once, police said.
Investigators found sufficient evidence to arrest Chess for assaulting his wife, who was released after being questioned. Police did not speculate on Chess’ condition, nor did they announce any charges against his wife.
A domestic abuse-related order of protection was filed against Chess on March 31, according to court records.