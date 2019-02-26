A Colorado Springs man has been arrested in a string of four armed robberies in northeast Colorado Springs earlier this month, police said in a press release.
Leo Doherty, 36, is suspected of robbing two Pizza Huts, a 7-Eleven and a Subway between Feb. 12 and 16. He was arrested Feb. 17.
Police pulled over Doherty when they saw him driving a car believed to have been used in a recent armed robbery, the press release said.
Officers executed a search warrant on the car and found "multiple items of evidence" — including a shotgun — that allegedly connected Doherty to the four armed robberies.
Doherty is being held at the El Paso County jail without bond in the robberies as well as three counts of failure to comply with the terms of previous sentences, jail records show.
In 2016, he was found guilty for giving false information to a pawnbroker, identity theft and motor vehicle theft, according to court records.