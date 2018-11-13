sex assault
Daniel Armstrong, 57. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department.
A 57-year-old Colorado Springs man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child and sexual exploitation of children, police said.

Daniel Armstrong first was arrested in July on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault of a child in a position of trust, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of sexual assault of a child under age 15 in a position of trust and one count of a violent sex crime, court records say.

The crimes were committed in 2000, records say.

When police learned that Armstrong had been arrested in Douglass, Kan., in July, he was extradited to El Paso County.

A second investigation then was launched, and a second warrant was issued with two more charges of pattern of sexual assault of a child in a position of trust from 2012, court records show.

Police are looking for other victims and witnesses to these crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

