A 20-year-old Colorado Springs man was arrested this week for allegedly speeding when he crashed into another vehicle in June, killing the driver, police said Friday.
Eric Sartuche-Dean was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vehicular homicide in the death of David Hundley, 69. Sartuche-Dean is being held in the El Paso County jail on $10,000 bond, according to inmate records.
On June 3, Sartuche Dean was driving east on Briargate Boulevard in an Infinti sedan when he smashed into a Honda hatchback making a left turn onto Explorer Drive in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
Hundley died in the crash. Sartuche-Dean,who, according to court records, was going 25 to 39 miles per hour over the speed limit, was not injured.
At the time, Hundley's death was the city's 11th traffic fatality this year. Since his death, 23 people have died in fatal crashes across the city.