A Colorado Springs man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing another man several times, according to a police report.
Police said 39-year-old James Driscoll is facing an assault charge, and that “additional charges pertaining to the stabbing are forthcoming.”
At about 4 p.m., officers responded to an emergency call about a stabbing in the 1800 block of North Weber Street and found a 62-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, the report stated. The victim was able to name the suspect, who had left the scene before police arrived.
Detectives found Driscoll and arrested him on an active warrant from the Colorado Department of Corrections, the report stated.
Police said the victim’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.