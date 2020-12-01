A man in police custody was arrested Monday in connection with a murder that took place at a motel in east Colorado Springs on Nov. 18, according to a news release.
Ronald Amon Williams Jr., 29, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Rebecca Smith of Colorado Springs.
Police responded to an emergency call at the Rodeway Inn on Nov. 18 and found Smith and an adult male, both with gunshot wounds, in a room of the hotel, according to a report. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s condition has not been released.
Williams was being held on unrelated charges when police served him with an arrest warrant in Smith’s death Monday, police said.
Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.