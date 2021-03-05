Colorado Springs police say they arrested a man who threatened to attack an officer while being sought for trespassing Friday afternoon.
Michael Swanson, 29, is accused of multiple offenses including criminal trespass and felony menacing, police said.
A report of trespassing at 2100 Lelaray Street, near North Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue drew two officers, police said. Police say one officer was getting out of his cruiser when Swanson charged toward him with a metal pole.
The officer ducked back into the car as Swanson jumped onto the vehicle and walked over the top of it, police said.
Another officer arrived and the pair arrested Swanson, who also had an active misdemeanor warrant, police said.
Swanson was held in the El Paso County jail ahead of a hearing planned for Tuesday, Sheriff's Office records show.