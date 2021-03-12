Colorado Springs police arrested a man on Friday suspected of car theft and drug possession.
Joseph Stewart, 37, could face multiple felony charges, police said.
Officers patrolling near Southgate and East Cheyenne roads shortly after 2 a.m. saw “a suspicious vehicle driving erratically.” When they caught up to the car, they saw a man leaving it and entering a nearby house, according to police.
After learning that the car had been reported stolen a week before, officers set up a perimeter around the area. Stewart, who had acquired a handgun from inside the residence, tried to leave through the back door but was caught and arrested, police said.
“In addition to the gun, Stewart was also in possession of illegal narcotics,” police added.
Stewart had an open felony warrant at the time of his arrest, court records show.