Colorado Springs police arrested a man they allege was involved in a series of sexual assaults they have been investigating since February 2020, officials announced Monday.
Earlier this month, police arrested 63-year-old Ronald Fleming on three counts of unlawful sexual contact, a felony. Police say the assaults took place in Fleming's private office at Cross Link Group, a technological services company for ministries, non-profits and businesses located in northeast Colorado Springs. Fleming would use his office for unlicensed massage therapy, according to police.
Fleming is the president of Cross Link Group, according to his social media. Cross Link Group has no statement on his arrest at this time.
Special victims detectives with the police department are encouraging anyone with more information and any potential victims of Fleming to contact them at 719-444-7000 and use call screen number 20048995.