A man was arrested Monday after refusing to leave a motel room in central Colorado Springs and throwing items at the officers ordering him to leave, police said.
Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call about a man refusing to leave a motel room in the 2100 block of East Platte Avenue and damaging the property. Police contacted the suspect, 62-year-old Carlton Facey, at the room and ordered him multiple times to leave, police said.
Facey grabbed several items from the room and threw them at officers. Police were able to enter the motel room and detained Facey after a brief struggle, police said.
Facey has an extensive arrest record for multiple offenses, including assault, drug possession and trespassing, court records show.