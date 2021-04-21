A Colorado Springs man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a shooting incident in which the victim sustained only minor injuries after reportedly being hit in the chest by a bullet.
Alexie Gomez, 26, could face a charge of attempted murder.
At about 12:15 p.m., several officers responded to a shots-fired call at a parking lot near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road in eastern Colorado Springs. While they were en route, police were told that the suspect had left the scene in a blue Toyota Tundra.
At the scene, officers found a man with a “minor abrasion” in the middle of his chest. Police determined that the scrape was caused by a bullet, which was later found in the parking lot.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure and released shortly afterward, police said.
Nearby Sand Creek High School experienced a brief lockout when they were informed of the incident.
Officers caught and arrested Gomez shortly after the incident, officials said. They found a semi-automatic pistol in his car.
Police said Gomez and the victim knew each other.