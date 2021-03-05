A Colorado Springs man was arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car Thursday night, according to police.
Victor Nedjoika, 23, is accused of motor vehicle theft and driving under the influence, police said.
While officers were responding to an 11 p.m. call about a driver slumped over the wheel of a car in the 6700 block of Campus Drive, they learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen just hours before, officials said.
The man remained asleep in the car while police blocked it with three cruisers.
“The driver did not respond to air horns, sirens, or K9 warnings,” police said.
Using a shield for protection, officers approached the car and arrested Nedjoika.