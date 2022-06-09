Colorado Springs police on Wednesday arrested a man who initially professed to be a stabbing victim but had actually been the aggressor in an argument with his partner, police said.
Luis Gonzales was taken into custody without incident after showing up at an urgent care with a knife wound to the hand and claiming to have been stabbed, according to police.
Officers arrived at the medical facility on Austin Bluffs Boulevard at about 3 p.m. Gonzales told police he and his partner were arguing, and that he ran into another room when his partner grabbed a knife, police said.
According to Gonzales’ story, the partner stabbed through the door, injuring Gonzales’ hand. Police then contacted the partner and heard a different story. The partner said Gonzales had grabbed the knife, tried to stab the partner through a closed door, and injured himself when his hand slipped from the knife handle.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators entered a shared apartment in the 100 block of South Academy Boulevard and found evidence that supported the partner’s version of events. Gonzales was arrested shortly after and charged with menacing, police said.