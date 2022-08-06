Two teenagers are dead following a crash caused by a man who was allegedly driving under the influence late Friday night, Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers arrested 25-year-old Ricky Avalos-Trujillo after they say he drove into oncoming traffic on a frontage road off Interstate 25 in Castle Rock. The crash occurred just before midnight, troopers said.

Avalos-Trujillo, who was the lone occupant in a Toyota, struck the passenger side of a Honda with four 17-year-old teens inside. All four were taken to the hospital where two, a girl and boy, were pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda, a boy, was the only one wearing a seat belt, troopers said. The driver suffered moderate injuries and the fourth passenger a girl was hospitalized with serious injuries, troopers said.

Avalos-Trujillo was identified as a Colorado Springs resident. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.