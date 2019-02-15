A 27-year-old Colorado Springs man accused of poaching deer, elk and turkey was arrested Friday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and park rangers.
Iniki Vike Kapu also is accused of unlawful possession of wildlife, a CPW news release says.
Kapu allegedly tried to escape through the back door of a southeast Colorado Springs home as a 20-member CPW team, including wildlife officers and park rangers from Cheyenne Mountain and Mueller state parks, executed a search warrant, the release says. He was captured in the backyard.
The warrant is related to poaching in Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties, the release says.
“Our officers found evidence on the scene of wildlife parts we believe were illegally taken by the suspect,” Frank McGee, CPW’s area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, said in the release.
Colorado Springs police arrested a second man on suspicion of unrelated drug possession charges and seized a car with illegal license plates.