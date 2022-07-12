A man accused of a series of violent crimes in 2019 and 2020 accepted a plea agreement in a pair of attempted homicide cases on Tuesday morning, sentencing him to 48 years in prison that will run concurrently with his life sentence for first-degree murder.

Randy Bishop, 38, appeared in court on Tuesday to enter the plea in the two cases.

The first case was an attempted homicide in 2019 where Bishop stole the gun of a detective at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and discharged it within the hospital in the middle of the day; there were no injuries.

"I fled inside the hospital, I took his gun, fired, shot and escaped," Bishop told the court.

The second case was another attempted homicide in January of 2020, where Bishop was pulled over by a police officer and shot him three time before fleeing the scene of the crime. The officer, who survived the incident, was not present in court.

"I was pulled over, I shot the cop that pulled me over and fled," Bishop said to the court.

Bishop was convicted of first-degree murder in April of this year for shooting and killing a Colorado Springs homeless man, Thomas Anthony Faircloth, 27, in a vacant lot in eastern Colorado Springs in November of 2019.

Bishop was sentenced to life in prison on that charge.

"This was a continued six-month period of criminal activity," the prosecution told the court. "Law enforcement was living on the edge."

The prosecution noted to the court Tuesday that while the victims of each crime weren't present in court, they had indicated that they were in support of the plea agreement.

Prior to Judge Marcus Henson accepting the plea agreement, Bishop's defense attorney, Joshua Tolini, spoke to the court, asserting that while his client made a series of wrong decisions he believes he isn't a bad man.

"Randy Bishop isn't a monster," Tolini told the court. "He has remorse for his actions. ... I consider him a friend of mine."

Judge Henson went on to accept the plea agreement, as well as noting Bishop's behavior since his arrest, encouraging him to continue going down the right path.

"It doesn't always take a bad person to do a bad thing," Henson said.

Court records show that following the conclusion of these cases, Bishop will have no open cases remaining in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court.