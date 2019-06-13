A 39-year-old man accused of threatening to kill his neighbor with a sword in southeast Colorado Springs was arrested Thursday, police said.
About 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers went to the 2800 Tumblewood Grove, where it appeared that Alfredo Macedo, who also goes by Alfredo Gonzalez, was inside his home, police said.
Officers got a search warrant and found "multiple swords," but a neighbor's surveillance video showed Macdeo leaving before police arrived.
Then about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, officers learned that Macedo was in the home on Tumblewood Grove, police said. They tried unsuccessfully to get him to come outside, then got another search warrant for the home. SWAT officers and police dogs were asked to come help.
After speaking with Macedo through a door, he reportedly tried to escape through a window and then barricaded himself inside, police said. After a two-hour standoff, he was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing.