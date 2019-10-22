A Colorado Springs man is suspected of killing his wife Sunday hours after the couple attended a wedding reception together, where friends say he was jealous of a male mutual friend, a police affidavit alleges.

Fredrick Young, 42, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder after officers found the body of his wife, Jennifer Young, sprawled on the kitchen floor of the couple's home in northeastern Colorado Springs.

Fredrick Young was often jealous of other men, friends told police during the investigation into the killing of the 39-year-old woman.

His jealousy caused "tension throughout the night," a friend who also attended the wedding reception told police. The couple did not argue and "nothing physical happened," she told detectives.

According to the affidavit, the following afternoon, about 4:30 p.m., Fredrick Young contacted deputies at El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and told them he woke up and found his wife dead.

Officers peered through the window of the couple's home, at 6040 Bow River Drive, and saw a female lying on the ground, partially covered by a green blanket.

Blood stained the kitchen counter, floor and wall, and decorations hanging on the wall were in disarray, some on the ground, police said. In the living room, there was blood on the screen of a damaged television.

Police found blood stains on the floor next to Jennifer Young's head and believe she suffered a head injury, the affidavit read. She was wearing the same dress and shoes she wore to the wedding reception. A white dress shirt and a pair of black men's shoes -- which police believe her husband wore to the event -- were found in the kitchen with apparent blood stains.

After completing an autopsy, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled Jennifer Young's death a homicide, police said in a news release Monday. A cause of death will be determined after toxicology tests are completed.

During an interview with police, Fredrick Young declined to provide a statement, the affidavit stated. He wore a bloodstained black tank top and had fresh scratches on the right side of his neck and a laceration to the top of his head.

Detectives found no forced entry to the home.

The news shocked Fredrick Young's friends.

Brenda Vawter described her co-worker as a "very kind, nice guy."

“I liked working with him more than anyone," Vawter said.

The 42-year-old owned a dump truck and was the first to help Vawter, 60, when she started working with him about a year ago, hauling materials across the county.

“We are working at night, it’s kind of scary. He always had my back,” Vawter said. “I always felt safe when he was in the area because I know he was looking out for me.”

Since she learning of Young's arrest about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, she has traded messages with 15 of her colleagues, who also drive dump trucks.

“We are all stunned,” she said.

Fredrick Young “always talked fondly” about his wife, she said. The couple loved to travel and Fredrick Young was close to Jennifer's family, she said.

Others voiced their shock in comments online.

"There is no way he did it this man was so loving and kind-hearted and was the most patient man I have ever met ... This man was an outstanding father and human..." a Facebook comment read.

Another comment read: "This couple was always happy and smiling. Jennifer was an amazing person and an a phenomenal mother."

Attempts to reach Jennifer's Young's family were unsuccessful.

Fredrick Young is being held in El Paso County Jail without bail, jail records show.